Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation

Latest News

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waves hearing in Michigan school shooting
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close as police arrest suspect 35 years later
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA cuts interval for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million