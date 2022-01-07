Livingston - Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Leslie “Les” Prystup, 92, of Livingston, AL will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Livingston where he held the honored position of Elder Emeritus. The Rev. Luke Ponder will officiate the service. The visitation of friends and family will be held in the church’s fellowship hall from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held in the Prystup Gardens Cemetery. The family has requested, out of love and care for each other, for attendants to please wear masks.

Mr. Prystup passed away at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born October 20, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Mr. Stanley J. Prystup and Mrs. Dorothy McLemore Prystup. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946, where he was a member of the 9th Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Division. He attended the United States Military Academy Prep School as a member of the 1802nd Special Regiment. After serving 13 years, he was honorably discharged.

On July 1, 1980, he and his late first wife, Mrs. Kathryn Castleberry Prystup, co-founded Prystup Packaging Products, Inc., a folding carton manufacturing company located in Livingston, AL. At the time of his death, Mr. Prystup resided as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the company with over 70 years of experience in the folding carton manufacturing industry. The core values which guided his operational philosophy were: family, integrity, and excellence. The ability to start a capital-intensive, highly automated business in a rural area was considered by Mr. Prystup to be his “greatest professional accomplishment.”

His survivors include: his wife, Elizabeth Allison Prystup; two daughters, Suzanne Prystup McGahey (James) and Leslie Prystup Emory (Jim); five grandchildren, Jeff Emory, Lauren Pezent (Shane), Erin McGahey, Megan Harris, and Kelley Jordan (Daniel); and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Ethan, Libby, Emory, Anna, Cooper, Zeke, and Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Kathryn Castleberry Prystup; brother, Robert Edward Prystup; and sisters, Louise Brown, Wanda Wilson, and Mary Jo Ulrich.

Pallbearers: Jeff Emory, Shane Pezent, Craig Ray, Brad Castleberry, David Castleberry, Alan Hall, Daniel Jordan, and James Smyly. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Emory, James McGahey, Bud Castleberry, Judge Wade, Ronnie Harwell, Jason Guin, Paul Sparkman, and Robert Wilson.

The family would like to express deep and heartfelt appreciation to the following people for the loving care they offered during Mr. Prystup’s extended illness: Marilyn Watkins, Kelvin Goodwin, Ossie McCorkle, Elizabeth Raby, and the Comfort Care Hospice nurses, Kitty Washington and Patti Dixon.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston First Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box MM, Livingston, AL 35470.

