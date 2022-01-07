Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 7, 2022
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2022
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2022