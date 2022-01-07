Advertisement

MCC men’s basketball falls to buzzer beater against No. 23 Northeast

Northeast Community College's Ken Lewis hits game winning three pointer to edge off MCC in...
Northeast Community College's Ken Lewis hits game winning three pointer to edge off MCC in first game of 2022.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s men’s basketball team tests No. 23 Northeast Community College in their first game in four weeks.

The Eagles would lead 32-27 heading into half but would struggle to take advantage of rebounding.

The game would all come down to the last minute. Meridian Community College was down 68-66.

Meridian High School alum, Makeem Roberts, is able to push his way through to tie this game up at 68.

Time is still on the clock. Northeast takes the ball down the court with 10 seconds to play. The Tigers, Ken Lewis, takes the ball from the three point line and wins this game on the buzzer.

Makeem Roberts and Terrell Christian would lead the team with 16 points. Randarius Hughes would lead the Eagles in rebounds with 13 total.

MCC will hit the road on Monday to take on Pearl River Community College.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
The owner and/or occupants of this car are wanted for questioning in the murder of Prentiss...
MPD releases surveillance image connected to fatal shooting investigation
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
David Smith is wanted for a Nov. 29, 2021, shooting that happened at 3701 8th Street. A...
Meridian police looking for David Smith
As COVID-19 cases begin to increase and new variants are discovered it is becoming more...
COVID-19 or the common cold?

Latest News

NE Lauderdale football announces Dillon Mitchell as head coach
Northeast Lauderdale announced Dillon Mitchell to be the new head football coach on Thursday.
NE Lauderdale football announces Dillon Mitchell as head coach
Courtesy: Fox Sports/Twitter: @NFLonCBS
Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown’s contract
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) reacts to hitting a go-ahead 3-point shot to give...
No. 18 Tennessee tops Ole Miss 66-60 in overtime