MCC men’s basketball falls to buzzer beater against No. 23 Northeast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s men’s basketball team tests No. 23 Northeast Community College in their first game in four weeks.

The Eagles would lead 32-27 heading into half but would struggle to take advantage of rebounding.

The game would all come down to the last minute. Meridian Community College was down 68-66.

Meridian High School alum, Makeem Roberts, is able to push his way through to tie this game up at 68.

Time is still on the clock. Northeast takes the ball down the court with 10 seconds to play. The Tigers, Ken Lewis, takes the ball from the three point line and wins this game on the buzzer.

. @MCCEaglesBBALL is able to tie this one up with seconds left on the clock. But just enough time for Northeast to drill the 3 and win on the buzzer. The Eagles fall 71-68. @MCCEaglesSports pic.twitter.com/Bis3lmt75e — syd (@sydney_wicker) January 7, 2022

Makeem Roberts and Terrell Christian would lead the team with 16 points. Randarius Hughes would lead the Eagles in rebounds with 13 total.

MCC will hit the road on Monday to take on Pearl River Community College.

