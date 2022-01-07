Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Redistricting is a process lawmakers are required to tackle every ten years following a new census.

The Mississippi House took up the newly proposed map Thursday.

The debate on what’s dubbed the Magnolia 1 plan is mostly focused on District 2 that lost population.

“We had to find a significant portion or population of people to make up the 65,000 people that needed to now go into Congressional District Two to make our districts equal,” explained Rep. Jason White.

The joint committee moved four southwestern counties into District 2 to make up for the population loss. That, in turn, would stretch the district nearly the entire western side of the state.

“Out of 4 districts, the 2nd district now compromises almost half of the state,” said Rep. Robert Johnson. “That cannot be considered compact.”

Rep. Robert Johnson offered an amendment that would add the remainder of Hinds County and a portion of Madison County into District 2 instead.

“Look, if we’re going to move forward as a state, all of this separation and polarization and one sidedness doesn’t do us any good,” noted Johnson.

Johnson’s amendment failed. But there were larger concerns from some members as they left the chambers.

“The fact that we took this vote on the one year anniversary of what happened on Capitol Hill is really indicative of where we stand, not only in the country, but where we stand in the state,” noted Rep. Zakiya Summers. “There’s still a political divide, there’s still a racial divide. What I see is a line right down the middle of the state. And what that does is divide the electorate from Black and White. And that’s not the way that our state should progress or move forward.”

“It complies with one person, one vote,” noted Rep. White from the House floor. “Complies with section two of the Voting Rights Act and it adheres as closely as possible to the neutral redistricting factors that have been used by the federal courts in drawing our last two plans.”

The transparency of this process has been called into question. Several civil rights groups filing an ethics commission complaint about that at the end of 2021.

“Even though we had about nine public hearings, there’s no evidence, or no reports, that show that the committee actually took in the concerns of the public and those concerns in formulating the new map,” noted ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch. “It’s one thing to have a public hearing, and to have it on YouTube. And that’s all great. But if it’s just for show, it’s not really transparency.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.

