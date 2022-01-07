Advertisement

Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan

Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan
Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Redistricting is a process lawmakers are required to tackle every ten years following a new census.

The Mississippi House took up the newly proposed map Thursday.

The debate on what’s dubbed the Magnolia 1 plan is mostly focused on District 2 that lost population.

“We had to find a significant portion or population of people to make up the 65,000 people that needed to now go into Congressional District Two to make our districts equal,” explained Rep. Jason White.

The joint committee moved four southwestern counties into District 2 to make up for the population loss. That, in turn, would stretch the district nearly the entire western side of the state.

“Out of 4 districts, the 2nd district now compromises almost half of the state,” said Rep. Robert Johnson. “That cannot be considered compact.”

Rep. Robert Johnson offered an amendment that would add the remainder of Hinds County and a portion of Madison County into District 2 instead.

“Look, if we’re going to move forward as a state, all of this separation and polarization and one sidedness doesn’t do us any good,” noted Johnson.

Johnson’s amendment failed. But there were larger concerns from some members as they left the chambers.

“The fact that we took this vote on the one year anniversary of what happened on Capitol Hill is really indicative of where we stand, not only in the country, but where we stand in the state,” noted Rep. Zakiya Summers. “There’s still a political divide, there’s still a racial divide. What I see is a line right down the middle of the state. And what that does is divide the electorate from Black and White. And that’s not the way that our state should progress or move forward.”

“It complies with one person, one vote,” noted Rep. White from the House floor. “Complies with section two of the Voting Rights Act and it adheres as closely as possible to the neutral redistricting factors that have been used by the federal courts in drawing our last two plans.”

The transparency of this process has been called into question. Several civil rights groups filing an ethics commission complaint about that at the end of 2021.

“Even though we had about nine public hearings, there’s no evidence, or no reports, that show that the committee actually took in the concerns of the public and those concerns in formulating the new map,” noted ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch. “It’s one thing to have a public hearing, and to have it on YouTube. And that’s all great. But if it’s just for show, it’s not really transparency.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chad Jacob, 55, was sentenced to 12 month for stealing items...
Former Miss. VA employee sentenced for stealing
Enterprise restaurant survives despite setbacks
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by...
Booster is key to defeating omicron, health officials say
New Alabama license plates
Alabama beaches take center stage on state’s new license plates
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according...
Alabama breaks more COVID records as omicron surges