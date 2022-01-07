MPD seeks information for burglary investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

The images shown are from Dec. 30 at the Dollar General store in the 4300 block of 8th Street. The MPD said officers responded to an alarm call just before 1 a.m. They found the store had been burglarized.

The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation. (Meridian Police Dept.)

The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation. (Meridian Police Dept.)

If you know who these people are, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.