Graveside services for Mr. Jasper “Bubba” Cunningham will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Randy Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Cunningham, 72, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Home of Meridian.

Bubba as he was known by those who knew him best was a retired overland truck driver. He loved trucking and traveling across the county and meeting people in different parts of the country. He had the gift of conversation and enjoyed speaking to friends and family any chance he had. Following his retirement from the road he began working at Wal Mart to fill his spare time and also played Santa Clause for over 20 years, which he loved visiting and seeing children from all around the Houston, TX area. A Veteran of the US Navy, Mr. Cunningham was a Patriot tried and true; he loved his country deeply.

Bubba is survived by his children Joe, Chuck, Karla, and Kathy. Siblings, Donald Cunningham and Shirley Michel (Ernest), a very special and dear friend, Kathy McCarra as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Cunningham is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bobbie Cunningham; siblings Charles “Bud” Cunningham, George Cunningham, Kenny Cunningham, and Nickie White.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721