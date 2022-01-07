Funeral services for Mr. Wylie Malcolm Hodges will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Pine Grove Church in the Martin Community with the Reverend Matt Espey and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hodges, 83, of the Martin Community, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Hodges was an avid outdoorsman who loved both crappie fishing and quail hunting. He has four bird dogs, which he adored, and raised many hunting dogs through the years. Some of his most fond memories were hunting with, his close lifetime friend, Jim Ethridge, as well as many other friends from Martin. Wylie was a carpenter by trade and was skilled working with his hands. He built things both big and small for his family and friends; he was a perfectionist with his work with no detail too big or small. He loved his family and cherished his time with his siblings and children. He had a special relationship with his mother, Earline Hodges.

Mr. Hodges is survived by his children Greg Hodges (Joy), Mac Hodges (Whitney), Adam Hodges (Laura), and Heather Hodges. Grandchildren Brandyn Gross (Becca), Tabitha Barrow (Brenan), Lauren Pogue (Jeremy), Tanner Hodges (Bethany), Patrick Hodges (Gabie), Nathan Hodges, Montgomery Campbell, Clair Campbell, Katie Rush, Sally Rush, Zoe Hodges, and Benjamin Rush. Great-grandchildren Abagail Price, Collin Porto, Kennedy Pogue, Rexton Barrow, Isabel Gross, Landi Jo Pogue, Teddy Barrow, Brooklee Pogue, Melody Barrow, Blaise Gross, Milo Hodges, Tristan Hodges, Edie Hodges, and Samuel Hodges. Siblings, Glenda Forgan (Glenn), Ricky Hodges (Nancy), Randy Hodges (Delaine), and Tammy Naylor (Mark), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as the Mother of his daughter, Donna Sue Hodges.

Mr. Wylie is preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Earline Hodges and the mother of his sons, Martha Talbert Hodges.

Pallbearers will be Brandyn Gross, Chad Stanley, Tanner Hodges, Patrick Hodges, Nathan Hodges, and Montgomery Campbell with Brenan Barrow and his great-grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Hodges family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the funeral home.