By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Katrina Kay Davis will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow the graveside service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Davis, age 53, of Meridian passed away at her residence on January 6, 2022.

Katrina is survived by her husband, Jimmy Davis; sons, Tony Graham, JR Hogg (Connie), and Chris Thomas; sisters, Belinda Spence and Karen Knight; brothers, Travis L. Knight, Jr. (Dena) and Shaun Knight; parents, Travis L. Knight, Sr. and Patricia Knight; nieces, Brittany Davis, Tracy Dean (Justin), and Aryn Burkeen; nephews, Jeremie Davis, Braxton Spence, Blake Knight, Brandon Knight, and Kyrian Knight; and numerous aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many close to her heart that called her “aunt Kat” or “mama Kat.”

She was preceded in death by her son, Adam Ryan Knight; sister, Krista Patricia Knight; maternal grandparents, Otis and Dorothy Philyaw; and her paternal grandmother, Sarah Knight.

Because Mrs. Katrina only wanted casket flowers from her family, the family requests that memorial contributions in her memory be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund (304 Fort Stephens Road, Bailey, Mississippi 39325).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

