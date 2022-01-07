UNION: Services for Ms. Annie K. Addy will be held 10 am, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Evans Tabernacle Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Addy, 69, of Carthage died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Amanda Ann Bates of Carthage

1 Son: Steven V. Savell of Union

Grandchildren: Chelsea Harmon and David Bates

Great Grandchildren: Hunter Bates, Autumn Harmon, Dazen Bates, Evander Harmon and Kennedy Bates

3 Sisters: Jean, Sara and Joye

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Addy was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Adaine Stevenson and her brother, Kenneth Savell.

Pallbearers: David Bates, Aaron Harmon and Timothy Strebeck

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

