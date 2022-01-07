Advertisement

Ms. Annie K. Addy

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNION: Services for Ms. Annie K. Addy will be held 10 am, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Evans Tabernacle Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Addy, 69, of Carthage died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Amanda Ann Bates of Carthage

1 Son: Steven V. Savell of Union

Grandchildren: Chelsea Harmon and David Bates

Great Grandchildren: Hunter Bates, Autumn Harmon, Dazen Bates, Evander Harmon and Kennedy Bates

3 Sisters: Jean, Sara and Joye

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Addy was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Adaine Stevenson and her brother, Kenneth Savell.

Pallbearers: David Bates, Aaron Harmon and Timothy Strebeck

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

