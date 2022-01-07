MSU Riley announced 2022 Spring/Summer Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

– The Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announces a full slate of new shows for Spring-Summer 2022. The season is made up of unique performances by nationally touring artists including rock, country, big-band, blues, R&B, and jazz music, plus the center’s first-ever Broadway touring show, An American in Paris – The Musical.

There is also something extra for children and families. The Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour will present Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) during the day for school children and a family show in the evening.

The season announcement coincides with the grand opening of the Threefoot Hotel, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, housed in the 1920s Art Deco skyscraper-turned-boutique hotel by Marriott. This latest development, combined with other attractions such as the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) and Children’s Museum-Meridian to Threefoot Brewing and a host of other restaurants and retail, makes downtown Meridian a destination for locals and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to have been here from the beginning supporting downtown Meridian’s rebirth,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, Associate Vice President and head of Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus. “It feels like we are entering a new golden era in Meridian’s history. And it seems only fitting we’re presenting An American in Paris, featuring iconic compositions by Gershwin first performed in the 1920s, at the same time that we celebrate the opening of the Threefoot Hotel.”

A season subscription to the 2022 Spring-Summer Performing Arts Series starts at $200 and goes up to $480 per person, and is on sale now. Special mini packs are also available, allowing patrons to purchase a bundle of three predetermined shows at slightly discounted prices and secure seats ahead of individual ticket buyers. Ranging from $65 to $250 per person, mini packs go on sale on January 17. Ticket prices to individual shows vary, starting at $10 and going up to $125 per ticket based on performance and seat selection. Ticket sales to individual shows begin on Monday, January 24. For more information and to purchase, visit www.msurileycenter.com or call 601.696.2200.

The MSU Riley Center thanks The Riley Foundation, The Phil Hardin Foundation, Structural Steel and Meridian Coca-Cola, and Mississippi State University. Their continuing support makes these shows possible.

MSU Riley Center 2022 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series

All shows start at 7:30 pm, except for the family and school shows.

Season subscriptions on sale now. Mini packs on sale January 17. All shows on sale January 24.

Pilobolus: Big Five-OH – On Sale Now & Sold Separately (Outside of Season Package)

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Since 1971, Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies. To celebrate its 50th birthday, the self-described “rebellious dance company” is

showcasing favorites from the more than 120 pieces it has created and performed around the globe during the past half-century. As befits the company’s radical creativity, it has reimagined those works “as we question our own givens and turn traditions sideways.” Pilobolus has developed its own unique style of modern dance featuring, as one review put it, “an ever-changing kaleidoscope of intertwined configurations.” Expect wit, sensuality, stunning physical strength, and awe-inspiring athleticism.

Gin Blossoms: New Miserable Experience Live – Celebrating 30 Miserable Years – On Sale Now

Thursday, February 24, 2022

The multiplatinum 1992 album that rocketed Gin Blossoms to stardom gets an energetic start-to-finish live performance. The jangly guitars, catchy pop melodies, and introspective lyrics of New Miserable Experience spawned four top 40 hit singles: “Hey Jealousy,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” and “Allison Road.” The Tempe, Arizona, band supplements the setlist with some of its other songs, including material from its most recent album, Mixed Reality. Whether you want to recapture the exuberant zeitgeist of the early ‘90s or just enjoy captivating music that still sounds fresh after three decades, you’ll love this experience.

Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour presents

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical!) – Sold Separately (Outside of Season Package)

Friday, March 4, 2022

Two school shows at 9 am and 11:30 am and a family show at 6:30 pm

This catchy musical delights children ages 5 and up (and sprinkles in some jokes for their parents too). Children’s author Mo Willems helped adapt the script from the first in his bestselling series of “Pigeon” picture books. The Family Show lasts an hour and features a delightful climax that brings the action to the audience.

For an added treat, the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian will host related STEAM activities in the museum’s WonderBox gallery and lab, March 1- March 4 only.

Chris Cagle

Thursday, March 24, 2022

To the delight of Cagleheads everywhere, retirement didn’t take for Chris Cagle. The “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” singer resumed touring last year. Cagle retired from music in 2015, saying he wanted to enjoy dad time with his three young daughters. In August 2021 he announced on Facebook, “I’m at a place in my life where my kids are like, ‘Dad, when are you going to start singing again?’” Cagle had eight Top 20 country hits, including “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It,” and “What Kinda Gone.” Now, crooning his old favorites and some new songs too, he’s back.

An American in Paris – The Musical

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Romance, adventure, and Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? An American in Paris – The Musical features the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin. The 2015 Broadway production, inspired by the Academy Award-winning 1951 film starring Gene Kelly, won four Tony Awards. The show transports the audience to post-World War II Paris, where Jerry Mulligan, an ex-GI trying to make his mark as a painter, woos a ballet dancer who has a secret. Gorgeous melodies (“I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful,” “The Man I Love”), spectacular dancing, and lavish costumes and sets will make for a marvelous evening of theater.

Three Dog Night

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Three Dog Night, now celebrating over 50 years of recording and touring, has accomplished some of the most astonishing feats in popular music. From 1969 through 1974, the band racked up 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles. Nobody else during that period achieved more Top 10 hits, sold more records, or attracted more concertgoers. Such classics as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One” remain part of America’s cultural soundtrack. The band, featuring lead vocalist and co-founder Danny Hutton, now plays to multiple generations of fans – all singing along to their favorites.

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Georgia on My Mind commemorates the late singer, pianist, and Georgia native Ray Charles in the best way possible: with great music. Charles was an American treasure. He transcended racism, cultural upheavals, and musical genres, mixing gospel, blues, jazz, and country influences in his own extraordinary way. Presenting classics from the Charles songbook in celebration of his legacy is an all-star cast: singer-host Clint Holmes (“Playground in My Mind”), the a cappella vocal group Take 6, jazz singer extraordinaire Nnenna Freelon, and saxophonist Tom Scott. Together, they carry on the brilliant legacy of one of the world’s musical geniuses.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Thursday, May 26, 2022

The sweet sound and lush melodies of the Glenn Miller Orchestra continue to captivate audiences 78 years after Miller himself disappeared while flying over the English Channel during World War II. The Miller estate established the present orchestra in 1956 after the movie The Glenn Miller Story became a box-office smash. The band has been touring ever since, bringing the characteristic Miller sound to worldwide audiences for 300 shows a year. Let such beloved standards as “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String of Pearls,” “Moonlight Serenade,” and “Tuxedo Junction” carry you back to the big-band era.

Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Boz Scaggs has returned to the blues, which sparked his five-decade musical career. Scaggs grew up in Oklahoma and Texas immersed in blues, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll. He played with the Steve Miller Band, then achieved massive solo success with the 1976 album Silk Degrees and its three top 40 hits: “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and the Grammy Award-winning “Lowdown.” His most recent album, Out of the Blues, harks back to his roots. “Music has been a constant companion, and I’m feeling more free with it than ever,” Scaggs said. “I feel like I’ve found my voice through all these years.”

Mini Packs – On Sale January 17, 2022

Pack 1:

Pilobolus (February 12)

Gin Blossoms (February 24)

Georgia on My Mind (May 14)

Pack 2:

Three Dog Night (April 28)

Glenn Miller Orchestra (May 26)

Boz Scaggs (July 23)

Pack 3:

Gin Blossoms (February 24)

American In Paris (April 20)

