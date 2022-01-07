Ole Miss men’s basketball prepares to take on the SEC’s oldest rival Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss’s men’s basketball team will host in state rival Mississippi State for the first time this season for the 265th match up between these two teams.

The 108 year long rivalry is the SEC’s oldest rivalry and will tip off at Sandy and John Black Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State enter this game unranked.

The Rebels come in with an 8-5 record overall and 0-1 in SEC. Their loss comes from their overtime thriller against Tennessee where they fell 66-60.

The Bulldogs come in with a 10-3 record and a 1-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs did beat the Rebels last year when they played in Oxford 66-56.

This game is the oldest rivalry in the SEC dating back to the first match on the hardwood in 1914. Mississippi State holds the series lead 146-118. But the Rebels have won 11 of the last 16 match ups.

