Sarah Joyce Brown Cook

A graveside service for Sarah Joyce Brown Cook will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Eric Mabbott officiating. Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the family requests that everyone practice social distancing while at the graveside. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Sarah Joyce Brown Cook, 94, of Meridian, passed away January 4, 2022 atRidgeland Place Assisted Living in Ridgeland, MS. She was born at home on December 3, 1927 in Lauderdale County to John Louie and Sally Talbert Brown.

Joyce graduated from Center Hill High School. She worked for APAC-Miss fornine years as the office manager. After retirement, Joyce was actively involved in several organizations and activities. She was an active member of the Bailey Presbyterian Church. Joyce enjoyed going “on tour” with her many golf friendsfrom the Briarwood Country Club and also attended many bridge tournaments with her good friends as a Grand Master bridge player. Puzzling with her dear sister, Helen, was a treasured weekly event.

Joyce married the love of her life, Jesse Jack Cook, on April 17, 1948. After a long, happy marriage of 61 years, Jack passed away in April of 2009. One of Joyce’s most joyous activities was being a grandmother to Jesse and Ashley, who were Dave and Bev’s children. She loved them dearly. She and Jack did so muchto enrich the lives of their grandchildren. They also treated their daughter-in-law like a beloved daughter. Joyce was a strong woman. She was strong in her faith and in her love of her family and friends. All those that knew her were glad that she touched their lives.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jack Cook, and her son, Jack Davey Cook. A brother, Robert Louie Brown and sisters, Melba Covington, Elaine Snowden Merrill, Robbie Chisolm, and Ruth Summers also preceded herin death.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Beverly R. Cook; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Cook and Jesse Logan Cook; sister, Helen Maude Ranager; niece,Cecelia Ranager Jackson and nephew, George Louie Ranager. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721