Threefoot Hotel celebrates grand opening

By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel is officially open! It’s been two months and a few days since the soft-opening late last year and many have already been able to check it out.

“All I can say about this hotel is wow.. Wow,” Gov. Tate Reeves told everyone at the ribbon cutting.

An official step into Meridian’s future by relighting its past. The Threefoot Hotel was certainly ground zero for celebration in downtown Meridian Thursday.

The Threefoot name continues on in Meridian. The family is excited to see such beauty come to life in what was a building left in the dark for years.

“To have that continued community support is very honoring for the Threefoot family name,” Shelley Threefoot said. “I think about my uncle and my dad that have passed away. I know they are looking down and are thankful someone could be here.”

Leaders are proud of Meridian and the progress being made, especially in downtown. They say it has a big impact on the state’s economy.

“There’s some incredible synergy and things going on in Meridian. It’s great to be here and be a part of this,” 3rd Congressional District Representative Michael Guest said.

“This is an exciting day for downtown Meridian and for Mississippi State University to be able to celebrate the renovation of the Threefoot Building,” Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum said. “I cannot be more excited to be here and to be part of this great occasion in the history of this great city.”

“I’m just really excited about today. It’s just one big day for Meridian,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said.

If you show me a city, county and a state working together, good things tend to happen. today is a culmination of a lot of people working together for many years,” Gov. Reeves explained.

The Threefoot Hotel features 131 rooms, including 21 suites.

