Warmer temps are in view for the weekend...along with storms

We are behind a cold front, and it feels like it. Freezing temps to start the day, and highs will only reach the mid-upper 40s by the afternoon. So, dress warmly for outdoor plans. No rain today, and plan for another cold & dry night with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Although the weekend starts cold, temps will rebound nicely for our weekend afternoons. Highs on Saturday will hover near 60 degrees with highs near 70 degrees by Sunday. Saturday, isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but the better chance for rain moves in for Sunday. Another cold front moves into our area for the last day of the weekend, and it’ll bring us showers & storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. So, stay weather aware as we wrap-up the weekend.

Behind the front, colder air moves in (again) for the start of next week. Highs will be below the average (near 50) for Monday, then back into the 20s to start the day for Tuesday. Temps slowly warm up through the week with highs near 60 degrees by Thursday.

