Advertisement

6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case

Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A...
Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A total of 12 are charged with murder or as accessories.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Six more people have been arrested and charged for the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren.

Police said the shootout was caused by a gang war between two rival groups.

Philadelphia police made the latest arrests Thursday. A total of 12 alleged gang members are now behind bars in connection with Warren’s death. Police said he was not the intended target. Warren was struck by a stray bullet at a house on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later died on the way to a hospital in Jackson.

Seven of the 12 suspects are charged with murder. The six arrested this week were all charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

MCC Honor Band rehearsal
MCC Honor Band rehearsal
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
Great Scorpion Run packet pickup
Great Scorpion Run packet pickup
COVID surge expected to continue
COVID surge expected to continue
Meridian Public School District discusses plans for the future
Meridian Public School District discusses plans for the future