6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Six more people have been arrested and charged for the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren.

Police said the shootout was caused by a gang war between two rival groups.

Philadelphia police made the latest arrests Thursday. A total of 12 alleged gang members are now behind bars in connection with Warren’s death. Police said he was not the intended target. Warren was struck by a stray bullet at a house on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and later died on the way to a hospital in Jackson.

Seven of the 12 suspects are charged with murder. The six arrested this week were all charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and accessory after the fact.

