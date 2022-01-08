Evelyn Watkins will race in 100th marathon in the Great Scorpion Trail Run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian local, Evelyn Watkins will race in her 100th marathon on Saturday at the 5th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run.

Watkins began running back in 2009 and after 13 years she is already at her 100th race.

Less than 1% of the U.S. population has competed in a marathon, according to LiveStrong.com and Watkins has done laps around that stat.

Watkins is also a member of the 50 states marathon club and was the 4th woman in the state of Mississippi to reach that milestone.

She was originally suppose to race her 100th marathon back at the Great Wall of Chine, but due to COVID-19 setbacks her 100th will be held here in Meridian, MS and Watkins is just looking forward to competing in it.

Watkins said, “I’m most excited about the fact that the 100th marathon is here finally and the pressure is kind of off. I’m just here to finish. I’m not there to win or to get a great time, I’m just there to finish the race. That’s all that matters to me. Just completing it.”

The Great Scorpion Trail Run will be held at Bonita Lakes on Saturday January 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.