Advertisement

Evelyn Watkins will race in 100th marathon in the Great Scorpion Trail Run

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian local, Evelyn Watkins will race in her 100th marathon on Saturday at the 5th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run.

Watkins began running back in 2009 and after 13 years she is already at her 100th race.

Less than 1% of the U.S. population has competed in a marathon, according to LiveStrong.com and Watkins has done laps around that stat.

Watkins is also a member of the 50 states marathon club and was the 4th woman in the state of Mississippi to reach that milestone.

She was originally suppose to race her 100th marathon back at the Great Wall of Chine, but due to COVID-19 setbacks her 100th will be held here in Meridian, MS and Watkins is just looking forward to competing in it.

Watkins said, “I’m most excited about the fact that the 100th marathon is here finally and the pressure is kind of off. I’m just here to finish. I’m not there to win or to get a great time, I’m just there to finish the race. That’s all that matters to me. Just completing it.”

The Great Scorpion Trail Run will be held at Bonita Lakes on Saturday January 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson...
Ole Miss offense takes a hit with transfer portal and players declaring for 2022 draft
Evelyn Watkins will race in 100th marathon in the Great Scorpion Trail Run
Mississippi's Romello White (0), KJ Buffen (5) and Matthew Murrell (11) celebrate in the final...
Ole Miss men’s basketball prepares to take on the SEC’s oldest rival Mississippi State
UWA Tigers celebrate in 84-74 victory.
UWA’s mens basketball team blazes through GSC rival Valdosta State