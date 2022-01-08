Heavy storms likely on Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will dampen the second half of our weekend as a storm system develops over the Southern Rockies and tracks eastward across the Southern Plains tonight and tomorrow. It will arrive in our area on Sunday.

Some passing showers are possible as early as 6-9 AM Sunday, but the bulk of the rain will arrive in our our starting between 9 AM and noon on Sunday. Clusters of heavy storms will track from west to east across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The primary area of storms will exit our area between 4 PM and 7 PM. Any lingering showers or storms will exit our area by 10 PM Sunday.

An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, but the overall severe weather threat is very low. Heavy rain will be the more widespread issue. Rainfall amounts can top one inch in localized cases, but we’ll average 0.50″ to 1.00″ across most of our area. Localized flooding in poor drainage areas is possible.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 30 degrees. Sun will shine on Saturday amid increasing clouds. We’ll warm into the upper 50s by noon. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees.

Next week will start cold and dry. Our next rain maker isn’t due until late Thursday or Friday.

