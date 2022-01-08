Louisville man sentenced for drug trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Tray Beamon, 32, of Louisville, Miss., was sentenced to 175 months in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Beamon conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi from November 2014 through March 2018.

The government said a search warrant was executed at Beamon’s residence where 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of marijuana and numerous firearms were recovered. This case is the result of an extensive investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.

Operation Highlife was led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

