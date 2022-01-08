Advertisement

MCC Honor Band rehearsal

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Musicians from Meridian and Lauderdale County Schools rehearsed Friday for a big concert Saturday, January 8th, at Meridian Community College.

Students in grads 7 through 12 auditioned and then were selected to be part of the MCC Honor Band. Northeast Band director Wesley Lollis said every school is represented and the musicians earned their places. Lollis said students are also learning about following through on a commitment.

“The ability to work together, come together, literally at the end of the holiday, show up, play a few scales, put us in the chairs, and put on a program, in about six hours of practice,” said Lollis.

The MCC Honor Band concert is Saturday Morning at 11am at the McCain Theatre. The concert is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

MPSD Board of Trustees
Meridian Public School District discusses plans for the future
Threefoot Hotel has its grand opening.
Threefoot Hotel celebrates grand opening
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Youth Justice Center on 20th St. Extension in Meridian.
Judge discusses abuse, neglect cases in Lauderdale County