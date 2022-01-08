MCC Honor Band rehearsal

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Musicians from Meridian and Lauderdale County Schools rehearsed Friday for a big concert Saturday, January 8th, at Meridian Community College.

Students in grads 7 through 12 auditioned and then were selected to be part of the MCC Honor Band. Northeast Band director Wesley Lollis said every school is represented and the musicians earned their places. Lollis said students are also learning about following through on a commitment.

“The ability to work together, come together, literally at the end of the holiday, show up, play a few scales, put us in the chairs, and put on a program, in about six hours of practice,” said Lollis.

The MCC Honor Band concert is Saturday Morning at 11am at the McCain Theatre. The concert is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.