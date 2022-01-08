Advertisement

Ole Miss offense takes a hit with transfer portal and players declaring for 2022 draft

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson...
Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson (27) and Demani Richardson (26) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels offense has been losing a ton players due to declaring for the 2022 NFL draft and the transfer portal.

The number one NFL draft quarterback prospect, Matt Corral, was one of the first Ole Miss players to announce he would takes his talents into the NFL draft this year. Ever since his announcement, it has been a down pour of players entering the transfer portal or heading into the NFL draft.

In the running back position, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner have announced that he will enter his name in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver and multi-sport athlete John Rhys Plumlee announced this week that he was entering the transfer portal.

The Rebels will not only look to see who they can pick up from the transfer portal themselves, but will also be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

