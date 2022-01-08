Advertisement

Rise in U.S. Naval Academy nominations in 2021, five from East Mississippi

Five students from East Mississippi were nominated in 2021.
Five students from East Mississippi were nominated in 2021.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Emily Erikson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was an uptick in the amount of U.S. Naval Academy nominations from 2020 to 2021 in East Mississippi.

Five students from East Mississippi were nominated:

Alexandria Wallace, Neshoba Central

Brendan Stevens, Northeast Lauderdale

Danielle Jones, Northeast Lauderdale

Carson Covington, West Lauderdale

Jorgen Pedersen, West Lauderdale

Three students from Central Mississippi were also nominated:

Tyler Highfield, Starkville Academy

Christina Danford, Sacred Heart Hattiesburg

Brady Stafford, Sacred Heart Hattiesburg

Both Highfield and Danford have an appointment confirmed. Students must have a nomination from a state Congressmen or Senator.

Applications opened on January 4th for all Summer programs (STEM, Leadership Seminar, Sports camps) and the class of 2027 admission application remains open through December: https://www.usna.edu/Admissions/Programs/STEM.php#fndtn-panel1-Attending.

For more information, contact Blue & Gold Officer David Carter at 601-663-6240.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting
Meridian police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
One injured in Meridian shooting
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Starbucks on Frontage Road
Promising economic growth in the Queen City

Latest News

Heavy storms are likely on Sunday. Severe storms aren't expected, but an isolated damaging wind...
Heavy storms likely on Sunday
MCC Honor Band rehearsal
MCC Honor Band rehearsal
MCC Honor Band (Source: Lauderdale County School District)
MCC Honor Band to perform Saturday
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times