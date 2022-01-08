Rise in U.S. Naval Academy nominations in 2021, five from East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was an uptick in the amount of U.S. Naval Academy nominations from 2020 to 2021 in East Mississippi.

Five students from East Mississippi were nominated:

Alexandria Wallace, Neshoba Central

Brendan Stevens, Northeast Lauderdale

Danielle Jones, Northeast Lauderdale

Carson Covington, West Lauderdale

Jorgen Pedersen, West Lauderdale

Three students from Central Mississippi were also nominated:

Tyler Highfield, Starkville Academy

Christina Danford, Sacred Heart Hattiesburg

Brady Stafford, Sacred Heart Hattiesburg

Both Highfield and Danford have an appointment confirmed. Students must have a nomination from a state Congressmen or Senator.

Applications opened on January 4th for all Summer programs (STEM, Leadership Seminar, Sports camps) and the class of 2027 admission application remains open through December: https://www.usna.edu/Admissions/Programs/STEM.php#fndtn-panel1-Attending.

For more information, contact Blue & Gold Officer David Carter at 601-663-6240.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.