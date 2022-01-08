Southeast Lauderdale boys and girls basketball teams sweep Clarkdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers hosted the Clarkdale Bulldogs Friday night.

The Tiger’s girls basketball team would start the night with a 58-41 victory over Clarkdale.

The boys would come out on the court and Southeast’s Demondre Graham starts a big scoring drive for the Tigers.

Southeast beats Clarkdale 55-27.

High School Scores:

Enterprise Girls- 32

Union Girls- 49

Lamar Girls- 67

Park Place- 18

Aryah Grace leads the Raiders to victory scoring 30 points and Sarah Dudley Reed trails behind scoring 13 points and scoring 18 rebounds.

Enterprise Boys- 57

Union Boys- 33

West Lauderdale Boys- 57

Choctaw Central- 56

Knights win on game winner buzzer beater over Choctaw Central.

