Southeast Lauderdale boys and girls basketball teams sweep Clarkdale
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers hosted the Clarkdale Bulldogs Friday night.
The Tiger’s girls basketball team would start the night with a 58-41 victory over Clarkdale.
The boys would come out on the court and Southeast’s Demondre Graham starts a big scoring drive for the Tigers.
Southeast beats Clarkdale 55-27.
High School Scores:
Enterprise Girls- 32
Union Girls- 49
Lamar Girls- 67
Park Place- 18
Aryah Grace leads the Raiders to victory scoring 30 points and Sarah Dudley Reed trails behind scoring 13 points and scoring 18 rebounds.
Enterprise Boys- 57
Union Boys- 33
West Lauderdale Boys- 57
Choctaw Central- 56
Knights win on game winner buzzer beater over Choctaw Central.
