Advertisement

State says prison construction allowed with relief cash

Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic...
Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic relief funds to build prisons.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic relief funds to build prisons.

The Treasury Department in final rules wrote that construction of new correctional facilities is not an allowed use if built as a response to an increase in rate of crime.

Kirk Fulford, deputy director of the Legislative Services’ Agency fiscal division, said he did not see the rule impacting Alabama’s prison plan. He said Alabama is using a segment of funds intended to replace lost revenue.

The rules allow states to use that money on government services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A...
6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Enterprise restaurant survives despite setbacks
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan
Mississippi House passes congressional redistricting plan
The Mississippi House has approved a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.
Mississippi House approves congressional remap
The new legislative session began on Tuesday. At the top of the list for state lawmakers to...
‘The people of Mississippi are ready for it’: Medical marijuana advocates hopeful legislators will pass bill
Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to...
House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement