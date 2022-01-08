Advertisement

Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson

Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson
Teen honored after using his Make-A-Wish to feed homeless in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson teen is being honored for giving back to his community and helping the homeless.

We introduced you to 13-year-old Abraham last year after he used his Make-A-Wish to feed the homeless in Jackson.

Friday, the Dirt Cheap store in Pearl presented Abraham and his family with two Nintendo Switch games, a $1,000 gift card and items for his next food giveaway.

Despite his battles with a rare blood disease, Abraham has devoted his time to helping those in need. That’s why staff at Dirt Cheap say he deserves to be recognized.

”We thought it was so unique that Abraham used his wish to provide service for other people,” said Laura Sasser. “I think that is truly remarkable. That makes Abraham a hero. That makes Abraham a role model for everyone.”

“It feels good to know that my wish just inspired so many people,” Abraham said.

Dirt Cheap will also donate food each month to help Abraham continue to feed the homeless.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A...
6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case
The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people in connection to an...
MPD seeks information for burglary investigation
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Enterprise restaurant survives despite setbacks
Bridge Street Grill survives during tough times
Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark confirmed that a 15-year-old died Monday after the accidental...
Neshoba Co. teen dies after accidental shooting

Latest News

With limited staff and growing case numbers, Mississippi is concerned extra stress is about to...
Miss. doctors: Hospitals will be stressed with limited staffing, growing COVID-19 cases
Heavy storms are likely on Sunday. Severe storms aren't expected, but an isolated damaging wind...
Heavy storms likely on Sunday
Five students from East Mississippi were nominated in 2021.
Rise in U.S. Naval Academy nominations in 2021, five from East Mississippi
Pharmacies sell allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine behind the counter and they have a...
Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back