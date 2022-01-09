5th annual Great Scorpion Trail Race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run kicked off Saturday.

The race brought in runners from 11 different states including Hawaii.

Runners got to participate in the 50K, 25K, or 12. 5K out at Bonita Lakes Saturday morning. 115 participants ran in the 12.5K.

This was the Great Scorpion’s greatest turnout since they began with over 250 participants signed up to run and it sure was a beautiful day for all those on the trails.

“Oh my gosh, to see all these runners come in from 11 states with a smile on their face passing through that finish line that has been the best day for me ever. Just to see that and know my event was that good for them to come to Mississippi and enjoy our park and our place. So we’re very thankful,” said Race Organizer Caroline Irvine.

“It was a great day. The beer was cold at the finish line that’s all we can ask for!” said a race participant.

All participants did get a metal after their race!

