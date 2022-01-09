Advertisement

Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1

FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State Dining Room of the White House, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington. As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of  his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors. That's according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies.

He also has participated in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors.

That’s according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar.

The dynamic has the White House facing questions about whether the president, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in the nation’s history, has fallen short in pulling back the curtain on how his administration operates and missing opportunities to explain his agenda.

