Colder air will chase the storms out of our area tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather threat has ended for our area. Lingering rain will gradually end this evening, and our weather story will transition toward tumbling temperatures.

We’ll cool overnight toward freezing to start Monday morning. Monday may start cloudy, but the day will brighten as the sun prevails from behind the clouds. The sun will help to warm us, but we’ll still warm only into the upper 40s and lower 50s at noon and not much more through 2-3 PM. The evening will cool from low-to-mid 40s at 6 PM to mid 30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will likely be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will warm into the mid-50s beneath sunshine after starting in the upper 20s. A weak upper level disturbance will pass overhead on Wednesday. It isn’t likely to bring rain, but clouds will increase. Slow warming will bring mornings into the 30s and afternoons into the 60s on Thursday and Friday before our next rain maker arrives.

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive on Saturday. Some of our long-range forecast data suggest some of this rain may linger into Sunday morning, but Saturday afternoon and Saturday night look to be the primary rain focus. Some shifting is possible in the timing. Right now, severe weather doesn’t look likely. If that changes, we will let you now.

