A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates. Pastor Mary Johnson is a prison minister that works in a program of spiritual welfare that gives religious guidance for inmates in a correctional setting. WTOK News 11 talked with Ms. Johnson about coming from the streets to the pulpit.

Pastor Johnson still remembers the day she was sentenced to 16 years in prison. She had been in and out of trouble with the law for years, but one day it all caught up with her.

“This is where survival comes in. I prostituted the streets. I did what I had to do. I was pimped out, pimped in, pimped over, and pimped through in this city – Meridian, MS. Going to the clubs, robbing, and doing whatever I had to do. I was taking people’s money. I was doing whatever I had to do to make it,” said Johnson.

The house that Johnson grew up in is where it all started for her. Inside her house is where she faced a traumatic experience at the age of 8 years old that put her on the life of crime. She sold her body at a young age and even sold drugs.

“I was adopted into this family by my real father, but my mother that raised me couldn’t have children. Every Saturday, mother would go out to the grocery store, and I would be here waiting on the milkman. My father wearing a size 13 D shoe, so you know he was a big man. Snatched me at the age of 8 years old off of my bed. I was bloody as a goat,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s awful experience led her down a path of crime that ended her up in prison. She went to prison in 1988, but it was in 1989 when she decided to turn her life around. One day there was a prison minister that came to Johnson’s cell to deliver a message.

“Hey, you in cell block 6. God wants to do something with you. God wants to change your life,” said Johnson.

This was the turning point for Johnson.

“I said I cannot go back to Lauderdale County Meridian, MS the same way I left,” said Johnson.

She kept her word and got her minister license in 1998. The good news didn’t stop there. With good behavior, she was let go from prison in 2001.

“They told me to pack my bags. They said Mary, you are on your way home. You are leaving in the morning. You’re going home. That was the best news that I could ever have heard. I want you to know that I was free on the inside,” said Johnson.

Mary Johnson has been holding her ministries in county jails. She’s been at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility for over 20 years preaching her messages in hopes to change inmate’s life.

“They called me – the warden called me at Rankin County Prison. He said we just got in 32 youthful offenders Mrs. Mary and that are all gang members, and we can’t do anything with them. They said will you come back to the prison and do the ministry. Do some ministry – help us to get these youthful offenders under control,” said Johnson.

That was Johnson’s first big opportunity to put her preaching skills to the test. To this day, Johnson has continued to preach to inmates. She said anyone can turn their pain into power.

