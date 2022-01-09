Advertisement

Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms on Sunday will bring our weekend to a messy end.

The storms will track through our area between about noon and 7 PM. An isolated damaging wind gust is not out of the question. Overall, the severe weather risk for our area is rather low. Heavy rain will be the primary impact, but any stronger storms could produce 40-50 mph wind gusts.

Showers are possible overnight through around midday Sunday. Exact timing of the more widespread storms can vary depending on your exact location, but here’s a general overview of when the storms will arrive:

  • Noon to 2 PM: Louisville, Philadelphia, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Choctaw
  • 2 PM to 4 PM: Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, DeKalb, Scooba, Union, Decatur, Newton, Hickory, Chunky, Causeyville, Enterprise, Stonewall, Rose Hill, Bay Springs, Pachuta, Livingston, Demopolis, York, Cuba, Gieger, Emmelle, Gainesville, Eutaw
  • 4 PM to 6 PM: Quitman, Shubuta, Pachuta, Waynesboro, Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Coffeeville, Thomasville, Dixons Mill, Linden, Grove Hill

Storms will sweep from northwest to southeast and clear out of our area between 4 PM and 7 PM.

Overview of The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. The low temperature by morning will be near 53 degrees. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. Storms can produce locally gusty winds. High temperatures ahead of the storms can be as high as 71 degrees.

After The Storms

After the storms, we’ll turn colder again, and we’ll need jackets and coats again through much of next week. Our next rain maker will arrive between Friday and Saturday.

