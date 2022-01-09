Advertisement

Laurel High fieldhouse heavily damaged in Saturday night fire

The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered...
The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered heavy fire and water damage Saturday night.(Laurel Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel High School fieldhouse was heavily damaged in a Saturday night fire.

The preliminary cause of the fire appears to have come from the central air conditioning unit that was housed in the equipment room in the center of the building.

Further investigation continues, but there was no suspicion of foul play, said Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown.

Brown said the equipment room suffered heavy fire and water damage while the adjoining suffered heavy smoke damage. The memorabilia building closest to the W.H. Watkins Stadium sustained no damage, Brown said

Firefighters received a call about 8:45 p.m. Saturday that smoke was seen coming from the fieldhouse. . When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single-story brick building with heavy smoke coming through the ceiling.

LFD extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes, but worked into the early morning hours, chasing hot spots in the roof and ceiling.

