Meridian local, Evelyn Watkins runs 100th marathon at Great Scorpion Trail Run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian runner, Evelyn Watkins, finished her 100th marathon at the Great Scorpion Trail Race on Saturday.

“It’s not something many people have done once and to do it 100 times? It’s pretty amazing,” said Wes Watkins, Evelyn’s husband.

Watkins only began running 13 years ago. Since then she has run over 2,600 miles in the past decade.

“It’s a bit excessive, I know,” said Evelyn.

During the 5th annual Great Scorpion Trail Race, Watkins crossed the finish line for the 100th time as she completed the 50K.

“This race is the Great Scorpion Trail Race is organized by two of my best friends,” Watkins said. “I run it every single year um its in the park that I love and its in my home town so it’s just fitting for a monumental race.”

For racing in 100 marathons, Watkins process is simple, she just starts running. Not a huge stretching process or weird rituals, she just hits the trail.

100 marathons is a big milestone but its not her only milestone. Watkins became the 4th woman in Mississippi to run in all 50 states back in 2018. One of her favorite marathons took her to Anchorage, Alaska.

Watkins was at one point participating in multiple marathons each month. Less and 1% of the U.S population has completed a marathon according to LiveStrong.com. But Watkins has done laps around that statistic.

Even though Watkins was hoping to race her 100th marathon at the Great Wall of China (due to COVID this trip was postponed), crossing the finish line for the 100th time in front of friends and family is something she won’t ever forget.

“I’m glad its over because the running is always a love hate relationship,” Watkins said. “That’s a good way to describe it. 50k’s are always you know a good chance to challenge your body and test your limits test your endurance and stuff so this is a perfect race and a perfect day the weather is great. I couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Event organizer and co-founder Caroline Irvine said, “Evelyn is my best friend. And for her to finish her 100th marathon at our event at Scorpion has meant the world to me. And she is an awesome runner, an awesome person, and she is just absolutely wonderful. It is so beautiful out today so we are so happy to celebrate her too and also our day out here.”

“I know its been a goal of hers for a long time,” said Wes Watkins. “She’s been working really hard on it and you know a lot of hard work and a great accomplishment and it was great to finally realize that goal.”

After 100 races Evelyn says that she still has a few more left in her.

“I’m going to keep going,” said Watkins. “I’m not going to do as many a year but I’ll do a couple of destination races you know, a couple of the local ones I will still show up for but I won’t do as many.”

