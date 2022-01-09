Quitman girls and boys soccer teams take on Enterprise on Saturday

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Panthers would hit the field in the late morning on Saturday to take on Enterprise.

Quitman would begin the game score two goals in the first half of the match.

Maddie Davis and J’nia Noel would score the two goals for the Panthers.

Quitman’s soccer team this season has seven seniors on their roster. Enterprise’s girls team is young and only has three players who have had previous experience to this season.

The Bulldogs goal keeper Cadon Goodman helped to make huge stops in the second half to hold the score.

The Quitman girls beat the Enterprise girls 2-0.

The Enterprise boys are able to come away with a win at home beating Quitman 4-2.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.