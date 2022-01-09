Tornado Watch continues until 6 PM

Advertisement

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NEW INFORMATION: At 4 PM, the Tornado Watch was canceled for Lauderdale, Kemper, and Newton counties.

A Tornado Watch continues for much of East Mississippi and West Alabama until 6 PM, including Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Wayne, and Smith counties in Mississippi and Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, Greene, Hale, and Clarke counties in West Alabama.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. The threat is very isolated in nature, and is probably over for our area.

The environment is gradually becoming less favorable for tornadoes as we cool from the 70s to the 60s and the atmosphere stablizes. There still can be some areas of heavy rain, and the Storm Prediction Center may start trimming the watch and canceling some individual counties early.

