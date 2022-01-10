Cooler than average temps to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, and it definitely feels like it. Temps are much colder to start the day compared to Sunday morning, and it’s breezy...which is adding an extra bite to the air. Highs for today will be below the average as temps will only manage to make it into the low 50s by the afternoon (average highs= upper 50s). This is a far cry from the low 70s we had on Sunday before the rain came.

Rain-free for today, and it’ll be clear tonight with a lighter wind. This will lead to a COLD night as lows fall into the upper 20s. Let the faucets drip tonight, let the pets stay inside, and use a safe heating method. You’ll definitely need to bundle-up for the start of your Tuesday. Wednesday morning will also be cold with temps near the freezing mark. However, highs on both days will climb into the mid-upper 50s.

A southerly wind returns by Thursday, and temps will respond by climbing above the average into the low 60s. Temps will be similar for Friday, but the next good chance for rain comes in on Saturday. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, but it looks like scattered showers & storms will be possible. Stay tuned as Storm Team 11 fine-tunes your weekend forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.