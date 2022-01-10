Advertisement

Cooler than average temps to start the week

Feeling like winter to start the week
Feeling like winter to start the week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, and it definitely feels like it. Temps are much colder to start the day compared to Sunday morning, and it’s breezy...which is adding an extra bite to the air. Highs for today will be below the average as temps will only manage to make it into the low 50s by the afternoon (average highs= upper 50s). This is a far cry from the low 70s we had on Sunday before the rain came.

Rain-free for today, and it’ll be clear tonight with a lighter wind. This will lead to a COLD night as lows fall into the upper 20s. Let the faucets drip tonight, let the pets stay inside, and use a safe heating method. You’ll definitely need to bundle-up for the start of your Tuesday. Wednesday morning will also be cold with temps near the freezing mark. However, highs on both days will climb into the mid-upper 50s.

A southerly wind returns by Thursday, and temps will respond by climbing above the average into the low 60s. Temps will be similar for Friday, but the next good chance for rain comes in on Saturday. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, but it looks like scattered showers & storms will be possible. Stay tuned as Storm Team 11 fine-tunes your weekend forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Our counties along and north of I-20 have been canceled from the Tornado Watch. Areas to the...
Tornado Watch gradually being canceled for our area

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 10th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 10th, 2021
WX 01/09
WX 01/09
The rain is exiting, but the cold air is entering our area from the other direction.
Colder air will chase the storms out of our area tonight
Our counties along and north of I-20 have been canceled from the Tornado Watch. Areas to the...
Tornado Watch gradually being canceled for our area