Councilmember discusses 2022 goals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian city council member has her eyes set on specific goals in 2022 to help create a better economic opportunity market for all residents.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey is moving into the new year with ideas to help improve the quality of life in the city and her ward.

“2021 is now behind us. I think we have done some great things, but we are going to do some greater things. We are going to move into 2022 with a progressive look. We are being productive and being upbeat because this is going to be the new year. This is probably going to be one of the best years. It is going to keep on getting better. For 2022, we have many amazing things that are going to be in store,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey is working on a few projects for her ward.

To give the skateboard community a place to call their home in Meridian. She’s building a potential skating park. She also talked about adding new upgrades to the Ben Arthur Park.

“I am still doing a skateboard park – I am excited about that. I also want to try to revamp the golf course. That is also in my ward. Ben Arthur Park, someone spoke today about putting in a pavilion. Those little simple things of course I am going to be an advocate as well as more jobs, industries, and manufacturing companies. Another thing that’s coming is meetings. We are going to meet collectively with the supervisors and other delegations to do what we can to market this city in a very good light,” said Lindsey.

Meridian is on the right track for new businesses and development. Lindsey said that she is thrilled about the Sela Ward Parkway project.

“Sela Ward Parkway that is something that I even voted on myself. I am so thrilled that going to bring economic growth. That is going to do something big for the city. When you are able to start paving, you can market to other industries and things like that,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey said she knows 2021 was a surprising year, with 17 homicides in the city. She said her goal to help deter this problem is to create more jobs and activities for the youth.

