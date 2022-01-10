Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

Latest News

Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Pilot rescued from crashed plane moments before train hits in LA
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Officials report an electrical malfunction on a space heater caused a deadly fire in the Bronx...
Space heater sparks deadly Bronx fire, killing 17
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
2 children, 1 adult stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment