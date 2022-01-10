Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address on Feb. 2, 2021.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address on Feb. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will address the state Tuesday evening from the Alabama Capitol, hours after the Legislature opens for its first day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

Ivey’s State of the State address will take place at 6 p.m. with WSFA 12 News carrying the speech live on air and online.

The governor is slated to speak for approximately 30 minutes, after which time state Sen. Bobby Singleton will provide viewers with the Democratic response.

Due to the governor’s address happening at 6 p.m. instead of the traditional 6:30 p.m. time slot, WSFA 12 News at 6 will be delayed until the speeches have concluded.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

The Mississippi Senate Rules Committee passed House Bill 384 Tuesday.
Miss. Senate committee passes redistricting map
Dr. George Thomas
Thomas appointed to National League of Cities committee
WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life...
Dwayne Davis discusses 2022 goals
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday,...
AG Fitch says the state is waiting on China’s response to COVID-19 lawsuit