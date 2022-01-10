Gov. Ivey to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will address the state Tuesday evening from the Alabama Capitol, hours after the Legislature opens for its first day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

Ivey’s State of the State address will take place at 6 p.m. with WSFA 12 News carrying the speech live on air and online.

The governor is slated to speak for approximately 30 minutes, after which time state Sen. Bobby Singleton will provide viewers with the Democratic response.

Due to the governor’s address happening at 6 p.m. instead of the traditional 6:30 p.m. time slot, WSFA 12 News at 6 will be delayed until the speeches have concluded.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.