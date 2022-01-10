Advertisement

Jack’s bringing back trio of bologna items

Their new Big Bologna Melt is part of a trio of Southern fried bologna items including the Big...
Their new Big Bologna Melt is part of a trio of Southern fried bologna items including the Big Bologna Breakfast Sandwich and Bologna Egg & Cheese Biscuit.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jack’s is bringing back a southern-staple. Their new Big Bologna Melt is part of a trio of Southern fried bologna items including the Big Bologna Breakfast Sandwich and Bologna Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

The new sandwich melt comes with Southern fried bologna, crisp pickles, diced onions and melty cheese all sandwiched between two thick-cut slices of Texas toast.

“Our first limited time offer trio of 2022 is sure to excite all of our bologna fans with incredible value and big flavor,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO. “We are especially thrilled about the new Big Bologna Melt, as we know introducing new flavors to old favorites is a fresh way to surprise our guests and keep them coming back for more.”

Jack’s is also launching two new deals: Chicken Fingers, Fries & Pie for $5.79 and two select sandwiches for $6. This deal comes with the new cherry pie, which is fried to perfection and filled with real fruit filling.

Guests can now get even more value by picking two select sandwiches from three tasty options for only $6. The lineup includes the Big Jack, Double Cheeseburger and the new Big Bologna Melt. The trio of bologna offerings and deals are available at all locations while supplies last. To find a Jack’s near you or order online, go here, order.eatatjacks.com.

