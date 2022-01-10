JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosted a press conference to discuss the recent arrest of a teenager accused of making threats to commit an act of violence at the South Jones High School.

According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by the Jones County Youth Court.

Officials said the suspect, who was not named, was a former student at South Jones High last October. They did not say why he was no longer enrolled at the school.

JCSD said the suspect made a post on Instagram threatening to do a school shooting on May 25 and to shoot anyone who was at the school at that time.

The teenager was taken Sunday to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility to wait on his initial appearance before Judge Wayne Thompson in Jones County Youth Court.

Students, parents, teachers and school staff at South Jones were urged to continue with their regular schedules as “there is no threat from the former student.”

The investigation began when Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin received a “report” from an unidentified concerned citizen.

JCSD deputies and Jones County School District investigators worked together on the case.

