Advertisement

JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School

According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by the Jones County Youth Court.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosted a press conference to discuss the recent arrest of a teenager accused of making threats to commit an act of violence at the South Jones High School.

According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by the Jones County Youth Court.

Officials said the suspect, who was not named, was a former student at South Jones High last October. They did not say why he was no longer enrolled at the school.

JCSD said the suspect made a post on Instagram threatening to do a school shooting on May 25 and to shoot anyone who was at the school at that time.

The teenager was taken Sunday to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility to wait on his initial appearance before Judge Wayne Thompson in Jones County Youth Court.

Students, parents, teachers and school staff at South Jones were urged to continue with their regular schedules as “there is no threat from the former student.”

The investigation began when Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin received a “report” from an unidentified concerned citizen.

JCSD deputies and Jones County School District investigators worked together on the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

Latest News

Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame according to health leaders
President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers...
Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022
Mardi Gras rolling on Mississippi coast despite virus surge
ADPH: More than 984K positive COVID-19 cases