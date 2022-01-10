Graveside services for Jimmy Ray Litchfield, Sr. will begin at 12:00pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery in the Martin Community with the Reverend Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Litchfield, 72, of Collinsville passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Jimmy worked as a carpenter and many other jobs and will be remembered as a hard worker, and Jack of all Trades.

He is survived by his sons: Jimmy Litchfield, Jr, (Misty Phillips) and Joseph Litchfield, (Ashley). Grandchildren: Colt Litchfield, Kylie Litchfield, Jacob Warning, Kenneth Warning, Nevaeh Litchfield, Courtney Kennedy, (Brandon) and Josh Scoirtino. Great Grandchild: Elaina Kennedy. Sisters: Sarah Boatner, Ola Nell Rigdon, (Kenneth), Emma Sue Litchfield. Brother: Calvin Litchfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Johnny M. Litchfield, Larry Litchfield, and twin children, Cathy and Kenneth Litchfield.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

