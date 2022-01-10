‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant early Monday morning at a home on West 18th Street in Laurel.

According to the JCSD, 49-year-old Michael Brown was arrested and is being held pending charges of drug trafficking.

A total of 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered along with an assault-style weapon. Two vehicles, investigators say were used in a large-scale drug trafficking operation, were also seized at the residence.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said when he came into office, he made a commitment to tackle the issue of drugs in the county, and his deputies have since been making good on that promise.

“Great job this morning by JCSD narcotics agents and SWAT Team members in putting this large-scale drug dealer out of business,” said Berlin.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said he’s proud of the work his team did in taking a major supplier of crystal meth off the street.

“That’s what the sheriff wants them to do, to go after the biggest fish they can find, and tonight, they were able to catch one of them, so they did an outstanding job,” Sumrall said.

JCSDE narcotics agents have worked for months building a case against Brown.

“This is one of the much bigger players,” Sumrall said. “He was one of the kingpins around this area that usually sells to smaller dealers.”

“We have spent countless hours on the investigation into the alleged trafficking of meth by Michael Brown,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell. “This was a large-scale illegal narcotics sale and distribution operation, which was interrupted overnight. The investigation into Michael Brown’s illegal narcotics operation continues following his arrest.”

Brown is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in court.

Sheriff’s officials say Brown faces enhancements to his trafficking charge due to selling drugs within 1,500 feet of a church and for being in possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.