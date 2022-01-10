A celebration of life service for Larry Shawn Tolbert, 50, of Butler will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Sis. Mae Jewel Moore and Linda M. Pack officiating.

Shawn passed away January 7, 2022, in Butler, Alabama. He was born October 21, 1971, in Butler.

Survivors include his parents, James and Linda M. Pack; aunt, Brenda Hicks; Uncle, Randall and Lynn Mosley; Uncle, Gene and Nancy Tolbert; cousin, Scottie and Cheyanne Fuller. He was preceded in death by his father, James Larry Tolbert; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Gertrude Mosley; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Jetta Mae Tolbert; uncle, Abner Leroy Mosley, Jr.; and cousin, Susan Mosley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.