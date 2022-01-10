Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame according to health leaders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID cases continue to rise in Lauderdale county, and many people are getting tested too early according to area health leaders.

Dr. Mary Stewart with Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian said many are testing earlier partly due to the CDC’s recent lowering of the quarantine period to 5 days instead of 10 days.

Stewart said many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.

Lauderdale county could continue to see an increase in COVID cases for the next 4-6 weeks according to Stewart.

She said people should continue to wash their hands, avoid large gatherings and wear masks.

Stewart encourages the public to wear N95 or KN95 masks if possible. She said people should wear multi-layered masks if cloth masks are being worn.

