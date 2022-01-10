Advertisement

Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame according to health leaders

Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.(WECT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID cases continue to rise in Lauderdale county, and many people are getting tested too early according to area health leaders.

Dr. Mary Stewart with Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian said many are testing earlier partly due to the CDC’s recent lowering of the quarantine period to 5 days instead of 10 days.

Stewart said many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.

Lauderdale county could continue to see an increase in COVID cases for the next 4-6 weeks according to Stewart.

She said people should continue to wash their hands, avoid large gatherings and wear masks.

Stewart encourages the public to wear N95 or KN95 masks if possible. She said people should wear multi-layered masks if cloth masks are being worn.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

Latest News

President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers...
Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022
Mardi Gras rolling on Mississippi coast despite virus surge
ADPH: More than 984K positive COVID-19 cases
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School