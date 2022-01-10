Advertisement

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County
Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County(Leake County)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 47-year-old man has confessed to murder after a woman’s body was found beside the road in Leake County.

It happened Thursday, January 6, when deputies were called to Withers Road. There they found Kerri Raspberry’s dead body. She appeared to have been shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation came to the scene to investigate and issued a murder warrant for Timmy Neatherland.

MBI went to Neatherland’s home and picked him up with no issue. Neatherland would confess to Raspberry’s murder.

He has been charged with capital murder and has been given no bond.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 10, 2022
The Meridian Police Department said it has an active warrant on Catrina Seals for aggravated...
MPD seeking Catrina Seals
State education committee proposes teacher pay hike
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job