MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it has an active warrant on Catrina Seals for aggravated assault.

Seals is wanted in connection with an assault that happened Aug. 27, 2020, at 803 29th Street in Meridian.

Police ask if you have any information on her whereabouts to call the MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.