Slow warming will help ease the chill this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Seasonably cold weather has settled into East Mississippi and West Alabama. Even with some warming, much of this week will be cooler than normal to barely warmer than normal by late this week.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. We’ll cool quickly to the mid-30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 29 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and cool. We’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 40s by noon. The high temperature will be near 53 degrees.

Slow warming will bring lower 60s back to our afternoons by Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will be slower to climb, and most mornings will be in the mid-to-upper 30s this week following a pair of sub-freezing mornings Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next weather maker is expected to develop over the Northern Rockies late Thursday and Friday before it brings rain to us on Saturday. There’s a lot of uncertainty with this system. Timing could shift, and the exact effects on our area could vary over time, too. Until this system arrives, however, we will stay dry.

