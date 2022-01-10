Advertisement

Special session possible on relief fund spending

The Alabama Statehouse
The Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers say there may be a special session on how to spend the state’s remaining pandemic relief funds.

Key lawmakers said there are discussions with the governor’s office on calling a special session in which lawmakers would focus only on the relief money allocation during the upcoming regular session that begins Tuesday. Asked if a special session was planned or under consideration, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey said Sunday the governor wants this to be an early priority for the Legislature.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

Latest News

A slot machine.
Alabama legislative session to include (yet another) push for gambling expansion
Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.
Teacher pay expected to be discussed by state legislature this week
FILE - President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the October jobs report from the State...
Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule