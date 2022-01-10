Special session possible on relief fund spending

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers say there may be a special session on how to spend the state’s remaining pandemic relief funds.

Key lawmakers said there are discussions with the governor’s office on calling a special session in which lawmakers would focus only on the relief money allocation during the upcoming regular session that begins Tuesday. Asked if a special session was planned or under consideration, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey said Sunday the governor wants this to be an early priority for the Legislature.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan.

