Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase that started at the old CEFCO service station in Stonewall Saturday.

Police said the chase ended on County Road 152 after leading officers on a chase that lasted nearly 45 minutes according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

Stonewall police officers made a traffic stop in the old CEFCO parking lot around 7:20 Saturday night, where the driver of the white Toyota Camry was asked to step out of the vehicle for having a suspended driver’s license.

The driver then put the car in drive, fled the traffic stop, and headed towards Quitman.

Speeds reached nearly 90 mph on Highway 513. Once the suspect got to Quitman, he headed back onto Highway 513.

Clarke County sheriff’s, Stonewall, and Quitman police officers pursued the suspect into the woods, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said charges are pending.

