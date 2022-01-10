Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase that started at the old CEFCO service station in Stonewall Saturday.

Police said the chase ended on County Road 152 after leading officers on a chase that lasted nearly 45 minutes according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

Stonewall police officers made a traffic stop in the old CEFCO parking lot around 7:20 Saturday night, where the driver of the white Toyota Camry was asked to step out of the vehicle for having a suspended driver’s license.

The driver then put the car in drive, fled the traffic stop, and headed towards Quitman.

Speeds reached nearly 90 mph on Highway 513. Once the suspect got to Quitman, he headed back onto Highway 513.

Clarke County sheriff’s, Stonewall, and Quitman police officers pursued the suspect into the woods, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A...
6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

SE nursing turnover rate
Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.
Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.
Teacher pay expected to be discussed by state legislature this week
Councilmember discusses 2022 goals
Councilmember discusses 2022 goals
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones