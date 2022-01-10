Suspect released on bond after 1 killed, 6 injured in bowling alley shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead over the weekend posted bond and was released from jail less than 24 hours after the incident.

According to court records, Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, bonded out of the Montgomery County Detention Center on Sunday, the day he was charged with murder and six counts of assault.

Johnson’s bond was set at $270,000, including $150,000 for the murder charge and between $15,000 and $30,000 each for the assault charges, according to court filings.

One of the victims, Jeffrey Reed, 21, of Montgomery, was killed in the incident. Court documents indicate of the other victims suffered various wounds including:

A male was shot in both thighs

A male was shot in the left leg

A male was shot in the right arm and right abdomen

A male was shot in the left shoulder and right thigh

A female had a bullet graze wound to the head

A male was shot in the lower back

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. inside the Bama Lanes bowling alley on Atlanta Highway after an argument turned physical, leading to the shooting, police said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed took to Twitter following the deadly incident.

“Thoughts and prayers were not enough this weekend,” Reed said. “They never have been in instances like these.”

Reed said the city would continue doing everything in its power to stop the rise in gun violence.

Here’s my full statement. pic.twitter.com/H82CyHa7Y1 — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) January 10, 2022

According to a post on the Bama Lanes Montgomery Facebook page, the bowling alley was closed Sunday. The business was not able to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Montgomery saw a record 79 homicides in 2021 and has already reported four homicides and multiple shootings less than two weeks into the new year.

Interim Montgomery Police Chief Ramona Harris said the police department is continuing to invest and expand technological resources to fight the ongoing gun violence.

